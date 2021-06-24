Telangana Puts School Teachers on Priority Vaccination List

The Telangana High Court has inquired the state government about reopening of schools and colleges from July 1. The government on Wednesday informed the court that parental consent is mandatory for children to attend physical classes.

The modalities of reopening the schools are being worked out, Sandeep Kumar Sulthania, Secretary of Department of Education, submitted to the court through the Advocate General. The government further stated that the online classes would continue along with physical classes and the students are given an option to opt either.

A two-judge panel comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was informed that parental consent should be produced by those children opting for physical classes. The panel earlier told that it would be difficult for students to maintain physical distancing and follow other Covid protocols.

The Advocate General submitted a detailed sketch directing schools to make parents’ consent mandatory which shall be issued to them within a week

Senior Counsel L Ravichander referred to the categories listed for private vaccination and he told that the teachers and school staff must be included in the priority list in view of the new policy to reopen the schools. The matter was adjourned to July 7 for further hearing.