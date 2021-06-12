Telangana PRC: TS Government Employees to Get Revised Salaries From June

Jun 12, 2021, 12:35 IST
- Sakshi Post
The Telangana Government has announced PRC to its Employees which they have been waiting for. It was decided to revise the pay of employees with 30 per cent fitment and orders to this effect were issued on Friday. 
The government stated that the increased PRC will come into effect from June. It further said that the increased 30 per cent PRC will also be applicable to contract and outsourced employees. 

Meanwhile, the Telangana government also hiked the medical allowance for pensioners from Rs 350 to Rs 600. Retirement gratuity has been increased by Rs 4 lakhs to Rs 16 lakh.

According to the Finance Ministry, adopting the PRC adds an extra Rs 1,000 crore to the monthly expenses of the state government. It was discovered that 1% fitment in the PRC will need an additional Rs 300 crore per year. This indicates that a 30% fitment will cost Rs 9,000 crore per year.

