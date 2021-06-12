Telangana PRC: TS Government Employees to Get Revised Salaries From June
Meanwhile, the Telangana government also hiked the medical allowance for pensioners from Rs 350 to Rs 600. Retirement gratuity has been increased by Rs 4 lakhs to Rs 16 lakh.
According to the Finance Ministry, adopting the PRC adds an extra Rs 1,000 crore to the monthly expenses of the state government. It was discovered that 1% fitment in the PRC will need an additional Rs 300 crore per year. This indicates that a 30% fitment will cost Rs 9,000 crore per year.