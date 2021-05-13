Telangana Police: Strict Action Against Those Flouting Lockdown Rules

After the Telangana government imposed a lockdown for 10 days from Wednesday, the order also stated that they were allowing daily relaxations between 6 am and 10 am.

Earlier, Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy announced that an e-pass is a must for those who are travelling to the state during the lockdown. And people who are travelling to other states or other districts are also required to carry the e-pass.

Yesterday, after imposing the lockdown, the public was seen breaking the guidelines and travelling from one place to another. Following the flouting of rules, the city police are gearing up for strict implementation of lockdown guidelines. Police say that they would seize the vehicles found to be moving around without any valid reason and warned of booking cases under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other provisions. The police threatened to take action against shop owners who were found to be violating lockdown procedures, and even to permanently close them down.