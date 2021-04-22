Telangana Municipal Polls May Not Be Postponed

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) plans to go ahead with the municipal elections on April 30th as scheduled. In the wake of an increase in corona cases, the government has yet to respond to the election commission's letter asking if the elections should be held as scheduled or postponed.

According to TSEC officials, the commission wrote to the state government on April 19 seeking its opinion on conducting municipal elections in accordance with the high court's directives, but no response has been received.

Since nominations were due on April 18 and campaigning is just a week away, the Telangana state government does not want to opt for a postponement at this time.

Furthermore, according to some officials, the elections only cover two municipal corporations (Warangal and Khammam) and five municipalities (Siddipet, Jadcherla, Achampet, Nakrekal, and Kothur).

On Wednesday, there were new indications that the ruling party would hold the elections on April 30 as scheduled.

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, the ruling party's election in-charge for the Warangal Corporation, and senior TRS leader B Vinod Kumar handed out B-forms to 18 TRS candidates in the Warangal city.

On Wednesday, Ministers T Harish Rao and Puvvada Ajay campaigned extensively in Khammam and Siddipet.

Meanwhile, ministers V Srinivas Goud, Niranjan Reddy, and G Jagadish Reddy ran a campaign on Wednesday in four other municipalities.