Telangana Monsoon Session Adjourned Till Monday

The monsoon sessions of the Telangana Legislative Assembly begun on Saturday. The Legislature and the Legislature met separately on Friday morning. The session started off with two minutes silence for the recently deceased legislators. The assembly members mourned the deaths of Ajmer Chandulal, Ketiri Saireddy, MSR and Macharla Jagannath. Tributes were paid to Rehman, Limbareddy and Lakshmareddy in the council. The members condoled the deaths of nine former members. The Assembly sessions were later adjourned till Monday.

This was followed by a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) chaired by the Speaker of the Assembly and the Chairman of the Council. The committees discussed the conduct of meetings, meeting dates and agendas. The Telangana government has decided to adjourn the meetings on May 25 and 26 and hold them again from the 27th to the 1st of next month.