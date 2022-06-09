Hyderabad Police is planning to appeal before Juvenile Board seeking exemption for trial of the juveniles arrested in the Jubilee Hills gangrape case as adults. The Juvenile Justice Board may accept or reject the appeal. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand has confirmed the development. He said the accused could face punishment for not less than 20 years or imprisonment for life till death or even death penalty.

Out of the six accused apprehended in the 17-year-old minor girl’s gangrape case on May 28, only one Saduddin Malik is an adult and the remaining are aged 16-17. While the sixth minor accused, a son of MIM MLA, who has been charged only with molestation is one month short of turning 18. Among the four minors charged with sexual assault include son of a leader of ruling TRS. The leader is also the chairman of a government-run body. Two others are said to be sons of corporators in GHMC and Sangareddy while the other accused are also from affluent and politically influential families.

The Nampally Criminal Court on Wednesday sent Malik into 3-days police custody. The police have sought custody of all the minors for questioning them and are in the process of moving a petition before the Juvenile Justice Board for an exemption to try juveniles as majors.

With the Hyderabad gangrape triggering national ourtage, people have been demanding stringent punishment for the culprits and the city police wants to rule out the chances of the accused escaping harsh punishment.

Meanwhile, the TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao has welcomed the move of the Telangana police to appeal before the Juvenile Justice Board for an exemption.

“If you are adult enough to commit a crime as heinous as rape, one must also be punished as an adult and not as a juvenile,” KTR tweeted.