Telangana May Tighten COVID Curbs After Municipal Polls

The coronavirus situation in Telangana is turning alarming as the number of cases are increasing in the state. On Monday, the High Court asked the Telangana state government to decide on a lockdown to tackle the coronavirus situation in the state in two days. Following the instructions from HC, the state government may consider imposing restrictions on hotels, bars, pubs, movie theatres, shopping malls within the GHMC limits, and major cities. The HC said that "Within 48 hours, the government must decide on a lockdown or curfew, otherwise the court shall issue orders."

The Telangana state government seems uninterested in enforcing restrictions before municipal elections in some districts that are going to complete on April 30th. A Chief Secretary-led committee submitted to Chief Minister KCR, a report recommending night curfew to contain the spread of coronavirus.

During a video conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8, Chief Ministers were advised to consider implementing night curfew to slow down the spread of COVID-19. PM Modi asked the CMs to use the ‘Corona curfew’ to spread awareness among people about the infection.

Following Modi's advice, 15 states have imposed restrictions such as night curfew, weekend lockdown, partial lockdown etc. However, the Telangana government did not impose any restrictions in the state.

Health minister Etela Rajender, who visited MGM Hospital in Warangal on Monday, said that, "There are no plans to impose any restrictions or lockdown in Telangana. The situation is not that serious in Telangana that warrants lockdown."

Earlier, KCR also said that they are not planning to impose a lockdown in Telangana as it will hit all the sections of the society financially and urged the people to follow precautions to stay safe and secure.