Telangana Man Escapes Unhurt After Bullets Fired At His Car In Chicago

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad man living in Chicago nearly escaped death after bullets were fired at him. Returning home from his work Syed Siraj Mehdi (30) was unhurt in the incident. His family lives in Chanchalguda, Hyderabad and the man lives in Devon, Chicago for his job.

The incident took place on December 4. The information about it only came to light on Friday (18th Dec). The miscreants fired four shots at Syed’s car that hit the back seat. Luckily he escaped and fled the spot without any injuries.

Syed’s father Abdul Hasan got this information from MBT (Majlis Bachao Tahreek) leader Amjed Ullah Khan. His parents got worried for his safety. Even while talking to his parents, he did not reveal anything about this incident. The parents were concerned as he didn’t share anything about this incident. He stayed in his room for days and did not come out. Siraj’s friends later went to his house and spoke to him. The parents now want to meet their son and are requesting the US Consulate General in Hyderabad to help them.

According to the reports Indian Uber and Ola drivers are being targeted in Chicago. The culprits have walked free and no one was able to identify them.

The matter was brought to Dr Subramanyam Jaishankar, minister for external affairs, the Indian Ambassador to the US and Indian Consulate General in Chicago. MBT leader Amjadullah Khan even requested Dr Subramanyam Jaishankar to take up the matter to the US government.