Telangana Lockdown: New Guidelines, SOPs Issued

The Telangana government has decided to support the needy and migrant workers affected by the lockdown situation across the state. The Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department (MA & UD) on Wednesday issued certain standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines pertaining to Annapurna Canteens, sanitation, grievance redressal, enforcement, and other social security aspects related to people.

The GHMC has directed Annapurna canteens to provide hygienic meals for Rs 5, including dinner, and to forego collecting even a token fee from beneficiaries, as well as to increase the number of meals and revise timings. Adding, the official also urged them to focus on provision of food to inmates of night shelters and orphanages. The Municipal authorities were directed to give high priority to the notified slums and places where migrant workers live.

According to the guidelines, marriages require the permission of District Collector, and a maximum of 40 people are permitted to attend the function, while cinema halls, amusement parks, and clubs remain closed.