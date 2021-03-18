Telangana Leads in Women Safety: Cyberabad CP

International Women’s Day celebration by Metrochem API was held at Kazipally in Patancheru on Wednesday. It was a month-long celebration that was conducted in association with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council.

Speaking on the matter regarding women empowerment and safety, the Metrochem chairman and managing director NV Rao shared that there are a lot of women in their company. Around 25 per cent of their workforce is women. They also take extra care and have applied safety measure for these women. The chairman added that safety was paramount.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar also spoke during the event and shared that Telangana is doing well in women safety. Especially the SHE teams have helped a lot. As the police and government prioritize women safety, the teams helped us in attaining that. The efforts have taken us to the point where our state is top in the safety of women.

Sajjanar further thanked the women officers for their efforts and hard work. Their initiatives are helping a lot.

The event was attended by many including Sangareddy SP Chandra Sekhar Reddy and Anasuya, DCP (Women and Children Safety Wing).