Telangana Junior Doctors Association Threatens Strike From May 26

Hyderabad: As a last-ditch effort to get their demands fulfilled, the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) will organize a black-badge protest starting on Sunday.

Junior doctors are planning another protest against the Telangana government unless their demands are met. If its outstanding requests are not addressed, it has announced that it will boycott all medical services save emergency and ICU care starting tomorrow.

They've also given the government until May 28 to respond to their demands, or they'll boycott emergency services. Scholarships for junior doctors must be increased starting from January 2020, according to junior doctors. They also want the government to pay ex-gratia to junior doctors who died in the course of duty. They are demanding that corona medical care be made available to their family members in addition to the insurance coverage for themselves.

The association said in a statement, "We will boycott services from May 26 if our demands are not met. From Sunday, until May 26, we will wear black badges as a sign of protest."

Meanwhile, junior doctors had requested that the administration address their concerns two weeks earlier. They warned that if the concerns were not fixed within two weeks, they would go on strike. They sought a pay raise, which the administration had previously guaranteed. Furthermore, they now demand that an additional 10% incentive be paid. Many physicians in Telangana who were treating patients have also died. Junior doctors claim that the government's directive to treat them has yet to be enforced.

Separate hospitals for Covid-affected healthcare professionals, as well as ex gratia for deceased employees, are among the junior physicians' demands. They're also asking for a raise in pay for their year of unwavering frontline work.

These demands were made in light of the deaths of multiple healthcare professionals due to Covid-19. According to the IMA-Telangana, approximately 20 doctors died in the second wave of the sickness, and this list only includes doctors who are members of the IMA. In Telangana, Covid-19 claimed the lives of several lab technicians, nurses, and ASHA workers.

On the other hand, it'll be interesting to see what the government does in response to the junior doctors' call for a strike. CM KCR is currently in charge of Telangana's medical and health departments. He is in charge of the department's operations. At the field level, hospitals are also being visited by him. Doctors and medical workers have promised to address the issues that are currently plaguing the state. It remains to be seen how KCR will respond to the demand from junior doctors. Is there a certain guarantee that their difficulties will be solved? That is the most important thing.