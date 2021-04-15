Telangana Inter Exams To Be Postponed?

Hyderabad: With CBSE postponing the 12th Board examinations and canceling the 10th Boards, Telangana Intermediate Public Examinations may likely be postponed as well, keeping in mind the surge of Covid cases in the State.

Telangana Government is likely to take a decision on this matter on Thursday (April 15th) and a high-level meeting is being set up to discuss the issue. It will be attended by the special chief secretary of education, Chitra Ramachandran, and the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) secretary Syed Omer Jaleel and other senior officials.

TSBIE secretary Syed Omer Jaleel said that there is no question of promoting intermediate students without exams and that the exams will take place either way.“The decision will most likely be in line with what CBSE has taken," he said while speaking to a leading news agency. "The final call will, however, be taken by the government," he added.

However, the lecturers association said that the Telangana State Government has already decided to cancel the examinations. The lecturers’ association body also claimed that to conduct the examinations in compliance with the Covid safety protocols, around 4000 centres are required, and however, as of now, only 2500 centres have been identified by the State Government for conducting the Intermediate examinations.

In the current climate, with the surge in the Covid-19 cases, the officials opined that the Government will either have to postpone or cancel the examinations altogether.

In addition, the Telangana governments' decision on this matter will help provide clarity on whether the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 10th examinations, which are scheduled to be held on May 17th, will be continued as per the schedule or not.