Telangana Inter Exams 2022 From This Date, Check Details
The Telangana Inter Academic calendar for the years 2021-2022 has been released. Check out the list below.
Hyderabad: As per the Telangana Intermediate Board of Education, intermediate colleges will be open until April 13th next year. On Monday, the board announced the academic calendar for the years 2021–22. There will be 220 working days in total, with 47 being taught online and 173 being taught in person.
Take a look at the Academic Calendar for Telangana intermediate students for the term 2021-2022.
Telangana Intermediate Academic Calendar 2021-2022
|
Dussehra Holidays
|
October 13-16
|
Half-yearly Exams
|
December 13-18
|
Sankranthi Holidays
|
2022 January 13-15
|
Pre-Final Exams
|
February 10-18
|
Final Practical Exams
|
February 23 – March 15
|
Final Exams (Theory)
|
March 23 – April 12
|
Last Working Day
|
April 13