Telangana Inter Exams 2022 From This Date, Check Details

Hyderabad: As per the Telangana Intermediate Board of Education, intermediate colleges will be open until April 13th next year. On Monday, the board announced the academic calendar for the years 2021–22. There will be 220 working days in total, with 47 being taught online and 173 being taught in person.

Telangana Intermediate Academic Calendar 2021-2022