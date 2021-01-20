Telangana Inter, EAMCET, JEE, NEET Exam Dates and Syllabus To Be Notified In A Week

Hyderabad: Education Minister Sabita Indrareddy has said that the syllabus, examination dates, and practical dates related to the intermediate examinations will be notified within a week. She also said that the Eamcet examination syllabus will be in line with the national level entrance examination syllabus and the matter will be further discussed and clarified.

The minister on Tuesday held a meeting with the owners of private educational institutions and representatives of the parents' committee of students in the wake of the reopening of schools and colleges after the unlock due to Corona.

It was notified that every educational institution should formulate and implement an action plan for the management of classes in accordance with the guidelines issued by the government. She urged private educational institutions to co-operate with the government's intention to re-start schools. The minister said the government would address the problems of private educational institutions.

Private employers presented 14 demands to be resolved.

Meanwhile, private employers have asked the minister to address 14 issues faced by employers in relation to schools and colleges. They shared that due to no fees collected for a year that the management and running of the educational institutions has become difficult.

They demanded that the academic year be extended until June and that a minimum attendance rule be imposed. Also, they mentioned that all standards of classes should be started as well.