Telangana To Increase Hospital Beds Over COVID Spike

Chief Secretary, Sri Somesh Kumar, IAS held a high-level meeting with senior officials at BRKR Bhavan today and took stock of the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state. He directed the officials to further increase the bed strength for Covid patients in Government hospitals and Private Medical colleges, etc so as to be prepared for any eventuality in case of an increase in cases in the state.

Kumar directed the district collectors to ramp up testing, intensify vaccination and focus on enforcing the Government Orders on covid appropriate behaviour, including mandatory wearing of masks. Similarly, Covid care centres should be doubled in all the districts. The private hospitals should also be sensitized on the judicious usage of oxygen, he added.

Sri Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary Industries and IT, Sri S.A.M. Rizvi, Secretary, HM&FW, Dr. Preeti Meena, Director, Drug Control, Sri Dr. Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education, Dr. Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health, Dr.T.Gangadhar, Technical Advisor, Sri Chandrashekar Reddy, MD-TSHMIDC and others officials participated.