Telangana: How to Apply For New Electricity Meter Connection Online via TSNPDCL
Hyderabad: In Telangana, a new electricity meter connection application can be completed online. In this post, we'll show you how to apply for a new internet connection online. As stated in the subject line, I am describing the TSNPDCL new meter connection procedure step-by-step.
Electricity is necessary for everyone's survival. One of the most important documents for proving address and local residence is an electricity connection or bill.
New Meter Connection Application:
There are two ways to go about it. One is by way of Meeseva. Another is by using the TSNPDCL portal. You can pick any one that is convenient for you.
New Meter Connection - Meeseva
Meeseva may be found everywhere throughout Telangana. You can visit any meeseva centre or register for the Telangana Meeseva portal and apply from the comfort of your own home.
To set up new connections, you must first gather a few documents. The following is a list of resources.
Documents Required
- Messeva Application Form duly completed
- ID Proof: Aadhar, Driving License, Voter ID, PAN, Ration Card, etc.
- Caste Certificate
- Receipt for Ownership/GP House Tax
- Local Linemen Wiring Certificate
- Photo
New Meter Application Procedure
Step 1: Download a copy of the new electricity meter application form.
Step 2: Complete the application form with all of the required information, such as:
- Aadhar Number
- Applicant Name
- Applicant's Father’s Name
- Caste
- Consumer types like individuals, companies, etc
- Purpose of power supply
- Address details where power supply required
- Load details
- Contact information
Step 3: Ensure that you have all of the required documentation.
Step 4: Submit at a Meeseva centre, where he will enter all of the information into the Meeseva Portal.
Step 5: Get a receipt for your application.
Done. That is all there is to it. Once the verification is completed, you will be given a new electricity meter.
TSNPDCL Portal - New Meter Connection
Step 1: To begin, go to the TSNPDCL website.
Step 2: Next, select "New Service Registration" from the drop-down menu.
Step 3: After that, select "LT Service Registration" from the drop-down menu.
Step 4: Go to the LT Service Tab and select "New Connection."
Step 5: A new online application form will appear, similar to the one below.
Step 6: Fill out all of the required information, just like you would on a traditional application form.
Step 7: Follow the instructions to upload all of the relevant papers.
Step 8: Make a payment.
Step 9: You'll be assigned an application number. Keep track of your application number so you can check its status in a few days.