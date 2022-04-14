Telangana: How to Apply For New Electricity Meter Connection Online via TSNPDCL

Hyderabad: In Telangana, a new electricity meter connection application can be completed online. In this post, we'll show you how to apply for a new internet connection online. As stated in the subject line, I am describing the TSNPDCL new meter connection procedure step-by-step.

Electricity is necessary for everyone's survival. One of the most important documents for proving address and local residence is an electricity connection or bill.

New Meter Connection Application:

There are two ways to go about it. One is by way of Meeseva. Another is by using the TSNPDCL portal. You can pick any one that is convenient for you.

New Meter Connection - Meeseva

Meeseva may be found everywhere throughout Telangana. You can visit any meeseva centre or register for the Telangana Meeseva portal and apply from the comfort of your own home.

To set up new connections, you must first gather a few documents. The following is a list of resources.

Documents Required

Messeva Application Form duly completed

ID Proof: Aadhar, Driving License, Voter ID, PAN, Ration Card, etc.

Caste Certificate

Receipt for Ownership/GP House Tax

Local Linemen Wiring Certificate

Photo

New Meter Application Procedure

Step 1: Download a copy of the new electricity meter application form.

Step 2: Complete the application form with all of the required information, such as:

Aadhar Number

Applicant Name

Applicant's Father’s Name

Caste

Consumer types like individuals, companies, etc

Purpose of power supply

Address details where power supply required

Load details

Contact information

Step 3: Ensure that you have all of the required documentation.

Step 4: Submit at a Meeseva centre, where he will enter all of the information into the Meeseva Portal.

Step 5: Get a receipt for your application.

Done. That is all there is to it. Once the verification is completed, you will be given a new electricity meter.

TSNPDCL Portal - New Meter Connection

Step 1: To begin, go to the TSNPDCL website.

Step 2: Next, select "New Service Registration" from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: After that, select "LT Service Registration" from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Go to the LT Service Tab and select "New Connection."

Step 5: A new online application form will appear, similar to the one below.

Step 6: Fill out all of the required information, just like you would on a traditional application form.

Step 7: Follow the instructions to upload all of the relevant papers.

Step 8: Make a payment.

Step 9: You'll be assigned an application number. Keep track of your application number so you can check its status in a few days.