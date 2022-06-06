Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has sentenced the four police officers to jail for four weeks for contempt of court on Monday. The four police officials, who have been handed down the jail term, are Joint CP AR Srinivas, Banjara Hills ACP Sudarshan, Jubilee Hills CI Rajasekhar Reddy and SI Naresh.

The high court has also directed the Commissioner of Police to initiate departmental action against the four police personnel. The charge on the police officials was they went against the Supreme Court directions in a marital dispute case.

It is alleged that the police officials did not serve notice under the CrPC section 41A. The high court said it has stayed the execution of their sentence for six weeks so they can file an appeal against the sentence.

