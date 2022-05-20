Telangana HC Rejects Appeal Against TSPSC Order

HYDERABAD: A Telangana High Court division bench on Thursday upheld a single judge's dismissal of one Konda Srinivas' writ petition challenging the Telangana State Public Service Commission's (TSPSC) rejection of his application for the post of principal in Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Societies (TREIS).

The division bench dismissed his appeal, ruling that the single judge had correctly dismissed the petition because he lacked the required qualifications.

The division bench stated that as this court has already dismissed two writ petitions wherein a similar issue was already adjudicated, we are of the view that no interference is called for in the order passed by the Single Judge."

TSPSC had previously published a notification requesting applications for principal positions in TREIS, to which Konda Srinivas responded. TSPSC, on the other hand, rejected his application since he lacked the required qualifications as stated in the advertisement. He filed a writ petition to overturn the rejection order, but the Single Judge dismissed it.

He filed an appeal with the division bench after being aggrieved by the abovementioned ruling. Counsel for the appellant argued that the sole judge had abruptly denied his application without considering the appellant's arguments and that his client was qualified since he had not only a Master's and a B.Ed. degree but also sufficient experience.