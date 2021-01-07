HYDERABAD: Justice Hima Kohli was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court on Thursday in Hyderabad. She is the first woman Chief Justice of Telangana High Court.

Governor Dr Tamilisai Sounderarajan administered the oath to Justice Hima Kohli in a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Deputy CMMahmood Ali, and state ministers attended the ceremony, among otherdignitaries.

Besides the government Advocate General, Judges of the High Court,bureaucrats and other officials from the legal department also attended theevent. The Telangana High Court registrar read out the warrant of appointment in the presence of dignitaries followed by handing over the same to Justice Kohli.

Chief Justice Hima Kohli, was a permanent judge in the Delhi High Court since 2007.She graduated from the University of Delhi in 1984 and practiced as an advocate in Delhi High Court. On May 29, 2006, she was appointed as Additional Judge of the Delhi High Court and took oath as permanent Judge on August 29, 2007.

Earlier on Wednesday,Justice Arup Kumar Goswami was sworn in as Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Justice Arup Kumar Goswami, replaced Chief Justice Maheshwari and is the second Chief Justice of AP after bifurcation. Justice Arup Kumar was appointed CJ of the Sikkim High Court in 2019. Born in 1961 at Jorhat in Assam, Chief Justice Goswami graduated from the government law college in Guwahati in 1985 and practised mainly in civil, criminal, constitutional and service matters. He was appointed as permanent judge in the Gauhati High Court in 2012.