Telangana HC Closes Suo Motu Petition in Advocate-couple Murder Case

Hyderabad: On Friday, the Telangana High Court tabled the Suo Motu case it had filed on its own over the assassination of advocate-couple Gattu Vaman Rao and P.V. Nagalakshmmi at Peddapalli's Kalvacherla village.

The High Court disposed off the Suo Motu petition, through which it had overseen the inquiry, because the investigation team's charge sheet had been filed before the trial court, and it was set to begin before the special sessions court in Karimnagar on June 10.

The investigative agencies provided the court with status reports every two weeks. The court handed the investigative team specific instructions and requested testimony from passengers, drivers, and conductors of RTC buses on the occurrences that led to the couple's death on February 17.

On Friday, the police presented a new status report before the High Court.

Despite the fact that petitions demanding a CBI inquiry into the daylight murder were brought before it, the High Court made it plain that it would simply oversee the inquiry conducted by the local police in order to prevent unnecessary delays.