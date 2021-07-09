Telangana: Gurukul Sainik School Entrance Test On July 11

Hyderabad: The entrance test for admissions to the first year of sixth class and intermediate will be held on the 11th of this month by Telangana Social Welfare and Tribal Welfare Gurus' Societies under Rukmapur (Karimnagar) and Ashoknagar (Narsampet) military schools.

Students can get hall tickets from the websites link 1 and link 2, the relevant societies stated in a statement on Wednesday. According to covid – 19 regulations, students must arrive at the exam centre one hour ahead of time. More information may be found on the Society's website.

Admissions for Adarsh schools have been extended till November 11th. Students can apply until then, according to a statement released on Wednesday by the school's director of education. For additional information, he recommended that you visit the website.