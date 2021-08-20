Telangana Govt Vows To Achieve 100 PC Vaccination of Hyderabad Population

The Telangana government is making all efforts to make Hyderabad a 100 per cent vaccinated city in the next 10 to 15 days. As a part of this exercise, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting with the Medical Health Department, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, Collectors of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts and other officials at BRKR Bhavan on Thursday.

Somesh Kumar suggested that the GHMC, health officials in close coordination make all the people in the city fully vaccinated. He further instructed medical and municipal staff to conduct a household survey and mop up people above 18 years to be vaccinated.

The Chief Secretary asked the officials to carry out the exercise in mission mode. There was a good response to the mobile vaccination programme in the GHMC limits.

The teams should be formed colony-wise with manpower and material to administer vaccines to those who had not yet taken the vaccine, he added.