In the wake of the recent fire mishap in Secunderabad, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister K.T. Rama Rao, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav held a high-level meeting to review the measures to be taken against the high-rise buildings that do not adhere to the fire safety norms within GHMC limits.



The meeting held in the Chief Secretary’s Office at BRKR Bhavan today was attended by the Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, DGP Anjani Kumar, Special Chief Secretary of MA&UD Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary of Energy Department Sunil Sharma, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, HMWSSB Managing Director M Dana Kishore, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand, Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra, Rachakonda Police Commissioner D.S. Chauhan, Hyderabad Collector Amoy Kumar, among others.

The Ministers proposed the following to maintain fire safety: