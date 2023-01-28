Telangana Govt Steps Up Fire Safety Measures After Deccan Mall Mishap
In the wake of the recent fire mishap in Secunderabad, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister K.T. Rama Rao, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav held a high-level meeting to review the measures to be taken against the high-rise buildings that do not adhere to the fire safety norms within GHMC limits.
The meeting held in the Chief Secretary’s Office at BRKR Bhavan today was attended by the Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, DGP Anjani Kumar, Special Chief Secretary of MA&UD Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary of Energy Department Sunil Sharma, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, HMWSSB Managing Director M Dana Kishore, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand, Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra, Rachakonda Police Commissioner D.S. Chauhan, Hyderabad Collector Amoy Kumar, among others.
The Ministers proposed the following to maintain fire safety:
- Conduct fire safety audits of high-rise buildings and huge structures in Hyderabad and other cities in the State. It includes commercial buildings, hospitals, and schools.
- The measures should not cause inconvenience to people.
- Existing fire safety rules have to be changed, if required.
- Use drones and robotics technology in maintaining fire safety at tall structures in Hyderabad.
- A list of suggestions have to be prepared after studying the best practices adopted by cities in our country and in foreign countries to prevent recurring of fire mishaps.
- Training classes for existing Fire Services Department staff.
- The State government is ready to provide modern equipment and resources to the Fire Services Department. A representation has to be prepared on the equipment needed on an immediate basis.
- Explore the possibility of involving owners of buildings in maintaining fire safety
- Rs 5 lakhs ex-gratia to each of the three victims of the fire accident in Secunderabad.