Telangana Govt Sanctions 10 Lakhs For Kolluri Chiranjeevi Hospital Treatment

Hyderabad: Government has extended medical assistance to Dr. Kolluri Chiranjeevi who is an activist Early Telangana movement, activist.

Talking to family members and finding out the health condition the young minister KTR has sanctioned Ten lakh rupees assistance from the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund immediately.

The minister came to know that the health aspect of the activist is bad and he is in a private dispensary being treated on a ventilator. Knowing of this the TRS Working President, IT Minister KTR, immediately inquired about the health of Chiranjeevi, enquired about his family, and talked to them.

Speaking on the occasion, Chiranjeevi's daughter Ajitha and other family members said, "It is my father's birthday and I am happy that Minister KTR has come to my aid on this day."