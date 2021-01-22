Telangana Govt To Run More RTC Buses on Hyderabad Roads

Hyderabad: Good news for Hyderabad city bus commuters who are having trouble with TSRTC bus services. Chief Minister KCR has agreed to run 75 percent of the total city buses in Greater Hyderabad.

It is learned that the city bus services started on September 25 after the lockdown was lifted due to Covid. However, due to the Corona fear, only 25 percent of the buses in the city were initially allowed to operate. Later, it was increased to 50 percent capacity.

Transport Minister Puvada Ajaykumar has asked Chief Minister KCR to allow an increase in the number of buses in the wake of educational institutions being reopened from February 1. The Chief Minister, who reviewed the proposal provided by the transport department on Thursday, discussed key issues related to TSRTC. It was in this context, that an interesting discussion took place on the RTC buses fare hike.

However, Chief Minister KCR has allowed increasing the city bus services in the city to 75 percent. And district bus services will be fully operational from February 1. TSRTC officials along with the minister thanked the CM for approving the proposal.