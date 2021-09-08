Telangana Govt releases Rs 73.5 Crore for weavers' welfare schemes

As per the directions of Hon'ble CM Sri KCR, Industries Minister KTR announced that the Government released Rs 73.5 Crore for the welfare of handloom weavers and ancillary workers towards various schemes that are being implemented by the Government of Telangana.

Minister KTR said the State Government is taking up measures to ensure institutional and structural development of handlooms sector in the State and different welfare schemes and programmes are being implemented accordingly.

As per the instructions of CM KCR, measures are being taken to ensure the monthly income of the workers is over Rs.15000, stated Minister KTR

At a review meeting with handloom department officials here on Tuesday, the Minister said that following the implementation of different programmes by the State Government, monthly income of handloom and ancillary workers had increased, and their living standards have been improved.

Following a few requests made by handlooms workers to the Minister, a meeting was held last month with Finance Minister Harish

Rao and senior officials from the Handlooms department. The Minister on Tuesday conducted another meeting and responded positively to the

requests made by handlooms workers.

During the meeting, the Minister reviewed the progress and implementation of all the schemes. The Minister said the department would take all measures to release the funds sanctioned to workers at the earliest. He stated that the weavers are benefitted significantly due to the implementation of schemes as their incomes

have increased considerably. These government schemes are also helping the weavers have continuous work throughout the year, the minister added.



Minister had held a detailed review of schemes which include Telangana Handloom WeaversThrift Fund Saving and Security Scheme (TFSSS), 20% Price Subsidy on Hank Yarn, Dyes and Chemicals, Pavala Vaddi scheme, Marketing Support Schemes, Chenetha Mitra Scheme, Cash Credit Support Scheme.