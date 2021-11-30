Telangana Govt to Pay 3 Lakh Each to kin of 750 Farmers Who Died During Farm Laws Agitation

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet approved Rs 22.5 crore in financial aid for the families of farmers killed during the nationwide movement against the Centre's three contentious agricultural laws, which have since been withdrawn.

At a press conference following a Cabinet meeting that he presided over, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the Chief Minister, announced this at a press conference.

The state administration has already stated that the kin of 750 farmers killed during the year-long struggle will receive Rs 3 lakh apiece.

The Chief Minister stated that he or his cabinet colleagues will present the cheques to the deceased farmers' families.

KCR, as Rao is known, asked that the Centre compensate each of these farmers' families with Rs 25 lakh. He claimed that the Narendra Modi administration killed the farmers by introducing the three laws.

When asked about opposition parties' claims that the state government is not compensating farmers who died in the state, KCR asserted that there is no plan like Rythu Bhima being executed in Telangana, anywhere else in the world.

"Whatever may be the cause of death, under the Rythu Bhima scheme, Rs 5 lakh is paid to the family of the deceased farmer in one week," he explained.