Telangana Govt Online Services Stopped For Three Days
Online services will be halted for three days, as per Telangana State Data Center.
Services will be stopped from 9th to 11th July
HYDERABAD: As part of scheduled maintenance, the Telangana State government websites and online services will not be available or accessible from 9 pm on July 9 to 9 pm on July 11.
As per the State Data Centre (SDC) they will be installing a newly upgraded UPS which is crucial for the G2C and G2G services and for non-stop running of the day-to-day IT operations of the State.
The new state-of-the-art UPS upgrade is needed as the current one at SDC has become old and unable to sustain for a long period during power failures and fluctuations.
Due to SDC's outdated UPS, technical issues with power backup are common. IT services are being disrupted as a result of this. As a result, the government's IT department has chosen to replace it with a new UPS. As per the IT department claims the new system would give a good back up even if the power source was disrupted for a long period.
The SDC is housed at Gachibowli's TSIIC Center. SDC was founded in 2010 and has been in operation since 2011. It connects all government agencies through a variety of apps and servers.