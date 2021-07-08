Telangana Govt Online Services Stopped For Three Days

HYDERABAD: As part of scheduled maintenance, the Telangana State government websites and online services will not be available or accessible from 9 pm on July 9 to 9 pm on July 11.

As per the State Data Centre (SDC) they will be installing a newly upgraded UPS which is crucial for the G2C and G2G services and for non-stop running of the day-to-day IT operations of the State.

The new state-of-the-art UPS upgrade is needed as the current one at SDC has become old and unable to sustain for a long period during power failures and fluctuations.

Due to SDC's outdated UPS, technical issues with power backup are common. IT services are being disrupted as a result of this. As a result, the government's IT department has chosen to replace it with a new UPS. As per the IT department claims the new system would give a good back up even if the power source was disrupted for a long period.

The SDC is housed at Gachibowli's TSIIC Center. SDC was founded in 2010 and has been in operation since 2011. It connects all government agencies through a variety of apps and servers.