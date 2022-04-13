Telangana Govt Nod to Ticket Price Hike in Theatres for KGF 2

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has permitted theatres to raise ticket rates for the Kannada action film "KGF: Chapter 2" throughout the state. The film will be released on April 14th.

Recliner seats at single theatres, IMAX/Large Screens (75 ft and above), and multiplexes can charge Rs. 50 more for four days, from April 14 to 17, according to a government directive. On the first day, air-conditioned theatres might charge Rs. 30 extra.

Admission prices for other categories have remained unchanged (non-AC theatres).

In addition, from April 14 to 17, the government has relaxed its prior restrictions, allowing five screenings of "KGF: Chapter 2" to be screened between 7 a.m. and 1 a.m.

Permissions were given temporarily, subject to payment of taxes to the government under standard terms and circumstances, and solely for the film "KGF: Chapter 2".

Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Srinidhi Shetty, and others feature in "KGF: Chapter 2," the second edition of the two-part film series. In Hyderabad, the film will be released in Hindi and Telugu. The first film, "KGF: Chapter 1," was screened at PVR theatres around the city for five days before its premiere. The film was supposed to be released in January; however, it was postponed owing to the Omicron variant's case surge.

Last month, KGF producers announced the debut of "KGFverse," a metaverse where anyone may build their avatars and virtually explore the universe of the film. This was first released on April 7th.

The authorities have already permitted theatres to raise ticket costs for "RRR." It had allowed for a 50-100 rupee hike, depending on the venue and seats. At PVR, an "RRR" ticket cost Rs. 413, and other multiplexes in the city charged up to Rs. 500.