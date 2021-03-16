Telangana Govt To Make RTC Buses Eco-Friendly, Opt For Electric Vehicles

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), to convert conventional diesel buses into electric buses. They are holding talks with private parties to retrofit diesel engines with electric ones and for other parts and necessary changes. At present, the Greater Hyderabad Zone (GHZ) of TSRTC is operating 40 fully electric buses on the airport route.

V Venkateshwarlu, Executive Director (GHZ), said that the corporation was waiting for necessary approvals and certification from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and the Transport Department regarding the proposal. The initiative would result in huge savings, he said.

ARAI is an autonomous body affiliated with the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises and is a prime testing and certification agency.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation converted diesel buses into electric buses using battery swap technology. They tested the working of these buses on Tirumala ghat roads. With the operation turning successful, the TSRTC has decided to adopt the same technology to ply buses on the city roads.

Bus body manufacturers will begin the procedure of converting two diesel buses into electric ones using the latest technology.

According to Venkateshwarlu, using diesel, RTC is spending Rs 17 per km for each bus in the operation. The expenditure would come down to a mere Rs 6 with electric buses. The rise in fuel prices is making it tough for the corporation, so the RTC had decided to convert diesel buses to electric ones.

The 40 electric buses inducted into the city are witnessing a good response from the passengers. RTC is earning Rs 37 per km from each bus through electric buses and catering to the needs of airport-bound passengers.