Telangana Govt Issues GO 60 to Remove Curbs Imposed by GO 111

Hyderabad: The state government issued GO Ms No.69 on Wednesday, lifting certain restrictions set under GO Ms 111 in 1996 to safeguard the catchment area of the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs, which were the city's primary sources of drinking water at the time.

The state government has decided to remove the restrictions imposed under paragraph 3 of GO 111, subject to the condition that the water quality of these two reservoirs is not impacted in any way, and all efforts will be initiated to improve their water quality, according to the order.

Installation of decentralised Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) at various locations, construction of diversion channels for carrying the treated water away from these two reservoirs, maintenance of groundwater quality, minimisation of pollution from agricultural surface run-off into these two reservoirs, and any other measures deemed necessary to ensure water quality are all part of the effort.

The government has also formed a committee headed by the Chief Secretary and comprised of Special Chief Secretary (MA & UD), Special Chief Secretary (Finance), Special Chief Secretary (I & CAD), Managing Director (HMWS & SB), Member Secretary (TSPCB), and Director (Plng) HMDA to frame the guidelines and detailed regulations.

The Committee's Terms of Reference (ToR) include recommending measures to protect and prevent pollution of these two reservoirs, as well as broad zoning guidelines, including the designation of green zones, modalities for developing trunk infrastructure in this area, and methods of resource mobilisation for constructing trunk infrastructures, such as roads, major drains, STPs, and diversion drains.

The Committee will also recommend an appropriate institutional framework to take up infrastructure and regulate development in this area, as well as necessary regulatory measures to be insisted upon when granting any layout or building permission, and changes to the existing legal framework if any, to effectively regulate development in this area.

The orders further stated that while finalising the guidelines, comprehensive restrictions must be ensured to ensure that not only suitable STPs but also diversion drains are in place to transport treated water without allowing sewage water to enter the two reservoirs. The Committee would also look into ways to raise funds to meet the infrastructural needs in this area.

The order also stated that the committee should work on the above-mentioned ToR and submit its report to the government as soon as possible while maintaining the broad primary goal of protecting the quality of two water bodies in mind.