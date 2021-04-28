Telangana Govt has Augmented Oxygen Supplies, Beds in Hospitals With COVID Patients: Etela

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is taking all necessary measures to combat Covid-19, including ensuring that hospitals have sufficient supplies of medical oxygen. On Tuesday (April 27th), health minister Etela Rajendar announced that steps have been taken to add more oxygen-equipped beds to various hospitals.

The minister said during a press conference that there is no shortage of oxygen in Hyderabad. Hospitals in the districts are receiving supplies as well. “We need around 270 tonnes of oxygen a day. Arrangements have been made to ensure the arrival of around 400 tonnes of oxygen,” He was referring to empty tankers airlifted to Odisha and returning to the state by road with their oxygen loads.

According to Rajendar, the state was aided in coping with Covid-19 by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's early advice in terms of bolstering oxygen supplies, ensuring additional beds, and other facilities. Even as Covid-19 services begin on Wednesday (April 28th) at the ESI Hospital in Nacharam, he announced that the state would receive five oxygen concentrators from PM Cares funds.

Telangana reportedly has 10,000 oxygen beds, according to the health minister. The state plans to add 400 more of these beds to Gandhi Hospital, the country's only hospital with 600 ICU beds.

He raised serious concerns about private hospitals withholding bodies of the deceased before all bills were paid. He referred to them as inhumane actions and urged private hospitals to show compassion. At the same time, he cautioned that the government would take action against any private hospital that overcharges patients or puts them in difficult conditions.

Oxygen beds to be added:

TIMS, Gachibowli – 300

MGM, Warangal – 300

NIMS, Hyderabad – 200

MCH, Suryapet – 200

Government Hospital, Nalgonda - 200