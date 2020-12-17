Telangana Govt To Fill 20K Police Posts By 2021: Mahmood Ali

SECUNDERABAD: Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said that recruitment for 20,000 police posts would be filled by the State Government by next year. The Home Minister inaugurated a new building of theKarkhana police station under the North Zone limit in the city on Wednesday morning. Speaking on this occasion, he said that since the past six years more than 27,000 police personnel recruitments had been completed. Keeping in mind the safety of women in the State, SHE teams and Bharosa Centres were established, he said, and that these numbers would also be increased further.

Minister of Labour, Employment, Women and Child Development Ch. Malla Reddy directed officials to complete the construction of the new police station building in Bowenpally. DGP M Mahendar Reddy said that the Police Commissionerate system has been in place in Hyderabad since the time of the Nizams. He said that some police stations were still functioning in the buildings set up during that time. After formation of Telangana, we are setting up new police station buildings, he said.

The government has allocated budget for new buildings to 19 police stations in the city limits. After Karkhana, the remaining 18 buildings will be completed. The Police department has given high importance to curb crime in the State, he said.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, City Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar, Secunderabad Cantonment MLA G Sayanna, Police Housing Corporation Chairman Oleti Damodar and Cantonment Board Vice Chairman Ramakrishna were present for the inauguration.