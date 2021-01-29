Telangana Govt Expedites Work On New Secretariat

Hyderabad: Minister of State for Roads-Buildings, Housing, and Legislative Affairs Vemula Prashant Reddy held a lengthy review meeting with the new Secretariat, District Integrated Collectorates, Telangana Martyrs' Memorial, R&B Department officials, work agency, architects at the R&B office as per the directions of Chief Minister KCR.

The Minister directed the officials and the work agency to ensure that the new secretariat, which the state government is ambitiously constructing, is completed on time and as planned. He said that any materials required for the construction should be finalized within a month and arrangements should be made to get them supplied in time.

On this occasion, it was decided as the time to finalize the material and work progress plan per week to be compiled in 5 pages of the list as follows.

The first week of February (first page)

Stone, Dome, GRC (Glass Reinforced Concrete), Railings, Fountain.

Second Week (Second Page)

Woodwork, elevator, generator, transformers, AC units (MEP),

Third Week (Third Page)

Furniture, windows, ceiling works

Week Four (Page Four)

Sanitary, Paintings, Electrical, Networking, CP, Audio & Video Conference

The first week of March (fifth page)

All other decorative accessories to be set-up.

An internal committee was set up with R&B officials, the construction company, and the architect to monitor the work from time to time. It was suggested that the work should proceed in a coordinated manner without any delay in the work.

Architect Oscar was instructed to submit the final design of the main gate and gate grills within a week. The construction company was advised to look into designs in different parts of the country for fountain construction. If possible, they were instructed to go to Delhi and take a look at the fountain there.

Authorities have directed the workers to complete the installation of furniture in all the collectorates which are already ready for completion. They have also directed the workers to speed up the construction work of Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad, and Nagar Kurnool collectorates as almost all the collectorates are nearing completion simultaneously.

Chief Minister KCR told the officials and the handling agency that the monument for the martyrs, which is being constructed as a symbol of pride and respect, should be completed as soon as possible.

The meeting was attended by Nagar Kurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy, R&B Department Principal Secretary Sunil Sharma, ENC Ganapathy Reddy, S. ELU Satyanarayana, Lingareddy, Vasant Nayak, several EEs, Shapoor Pallonji Agency representatives, Architect Oscar, and many more.