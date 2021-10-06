Telangana Govt To Distribute Bathukamma Sarees To Women After Vaccination

Bathukamma Sarees: On Tuesday, authorities from the village panchayats and primary health facility came up with a novel way to encourage more people to be vaccinated by giving Bathukamma sarees to women who got the vaccine during a camp in the Palakurthi assembly constituency.

Special vaccination programmes are being held in villages, according to Dr T Priyanka, medical officer of Palakurthi Primary Health Centre. After the shot, several women came to the gram panchayat office and stood in long lines with their Aadhaar cards to receive their sarees.

20,000 individuals have received the first dosage of the vaccination, she said. On the field, eleven teams are striving to make the drive a success.