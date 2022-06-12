Telangana Govt to Decide on School Reopening Today

Are Telangana schools reopening tomorrow? Is the summer vacation over for kids in the state? Well, there seems to be a confusion over the Telangana school reopening. Telangana schools are in a fix over the rising number of COVID cases in the state.

On Saturday, Telangana education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy had clarified that there was no plan to extend the summer holidays for schools across the state.

However, it is learnt that the key officials will hold an emergency meeting today (Sunday) to decide on the school reopening dates. It is known that most private schools and international schools in Hyderabad have already reopened and started the new academic sessions. However, in the best interests of the children and given the COVID situation in the state (Telangana saw a highest single day spike of 155 COVID cases in the state on Friday), the government may rethink its decision and send a circular to all the educational institutions.

Watch this space for updates.

Also Read: Telangana Won't Extend Summer Holidays