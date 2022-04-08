Hyderabad: The Group-I and Group-II recruitment process conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is likely to see some changes soon. The state government is planning to recruit candidates through a written test only. Sources claim the government is considering doing away with interviews (Oral examinations).

The state government believes these changes will speed up the recruitment process and it will leave no room for errors and allegations in the candidates selection. Since the formation of the Telangana state, TSPSC has so far conducted recruitment for only Group-II and lower rank posts while the recruitment board has not issued any notification for the Group-I services. Hence, the government is weighing options to make changes to the recruitment process.

Prelims, Mains Only?

Group-I recruitment process in the United Andhra Pradesh state was conducted in three stages. Interviews would be conducted for candidates who qualify in the Mains and pass the Prelims. Later, the appointments were made based on merit. Similarly, written tests and interviews were being conducted for Group‌-II recruitment.

The TSPSC has already made it clear what the exam pattern for Group-I and Group-II syllabus looks like. Candidates are not sure if there would be changes in the current exam syllabus in the event of cancellation of interviews. They are also wary of changes in the syllabus as it will delay the issuing of notification and this would further affect the decision on new syllabus etc.

However, a senior official who has the knowledge of public service commission regulations told Sakshi correspondent that it is sufficient for the recruitment board to incorporate the interview questions in the written exams and need not make major changes in the Group services exam syllabus.

No more interviews in neighbour state

Andhra Pradesh Government has already decided to cancel the interviews for Group-I and Group-II to ensure transparency. It is said some senior officials in the previous government supported the interview process and were accused of awarding marks to candidates arbitrarily.