Telangana Govt To Conduct Digital Survey Of Agricultural Lands

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday said the digital survey of agricultural lands will be taken up soon and the coordinates for the lands will also be provided. The officials concerned are directed to invite tenders for the proposed survey.

Chief Minister was happy over the functioning of the Dharani Portal introduced by the government after a lot of effort and planning aimed at ensuring transparent registrations and mutations. “The portal is a huge success. Due to the new Revenue Act that was brought in, the revenue department has undergone drastic changes. Against this backdrop, a job chart would be prepared for the officials to define their duties and responsibilities,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao said: “Thanks to Dharani Portal, corruption has been eradicated in the Revenue department, and justice has been done to farmers who otherwise have no voice and are innocent. The anarchic way of registering one person’s land on another name has now come to an end,” he said, adding that with this, the land litigations and skirmishes over them have also ended.

Out of three years of detailed study, the State has brought in the new Revenue Act. Registrations and mutations are being carried out in a transparent manner without giving any scope for corruption, he said, registrations were done only by the seller and purchaser’s biometric and Aadhar identification.

Dharani Portal

“Only those lands registered in Dharani Portal can be sold or purchased, and only such lands can be given to others through hereditary rights or by gift deeds. Due to stringent measures put in place by the government, no one including the Chief Secretary or Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) can manipulate or tamper with the records,” he said, that every transaction is automated now.

Chandrashekhar Rao said the farmers were happy with the new system, and also mentioned that few could not digest the fact that the system was working perfectly who are spreading canards about the Dharani portal. People who are settling matters for commissions are upset that they have no opportunity to make easy money now. They are the ones who are creating doubts and trying to confuse people,” he urged people not to fall prey to such misinformation campaign. A section of the media was also spreading wrong reports and baseless stories, and he issued the District Collectors to immediately issue a clarification on such reports, he said.

“Many problems with regard to agricultural lands in the State have been solved following the Comprehensive Land Records Survey, issue of new passbooks, Dharani portal, and other such reforms. The rest of the issues will also be solved after the digital survey. As announced in the Legislative Assembly, the State-wide digital survey will be taken up soon,” he said.

Clarity on all issues

Chief Minister said it being Covid pandemic the digital survey program has delayed. “Once the survey is completed, there would be complete clarity on all issues. Boundary disputes between farmers on agricultural land, dispute over the government and forest lands, and between forest lands and private lands will be taken care of. There will be a solution to Podu lands too, and all such issues will be resolved in the next three or four months,” he said.

When land coordinates are properly declared, he said there will be no scope for boundary disputes in the future. The Chief Minister wants to make the revolutionary change because countries, where land records are maintained properly, have achieved 3 to 4 percent GDP growth.

Previously Revenue department was involved in collecting taxes, but now, there is no tax collection. The government is giving Rs 10,000 per acre under the Rythu Bandhu scheme every year. Hence the name ‘revenue’ has no meaning now. There is a possibility of changing the nomenclature now,” he said.

The main aim of the Dharani Portal is to help farmers not run around Tahsildar offices now. The CM Chandrashekhar Rao said. “If farmers have any problems or doubts, they should submit them to the Collectors. The Collectors should accept the applications, examine them and solve them based on the guidelines given by the Chief Secretary,”.