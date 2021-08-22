Telangana Govt College Admissions Go Up Over Financial Stress Caused by COVID

Due to the COVID situation in the state, government junior colleges increased their admissions. Parents are preferring to join their children in government colleges as there is no need to pay fees for online classes. Falaknuma Government Junior College, which rarely gets 500, has whopped 2000 plus admissions this year. It shows how badly COVID impacted middle-class families. The Bahadurpura Government Junior College got 1, 253, followed by Nampally College (1,203) and Mahabubnagar (1,205). Other colleges with significant growth include GJC Tandoor (1,139), Govt City College (1,072), GJC Nalgonda (985), GJC Girls Falaknuma (965), GJC Chanchalguda (965), and GJC Kukatpally (965). (876).

P. Madhusudhan Reddy, head of the Government Junior Lecturers Association (GJLA), agrees that the rise in admissions is also owing to improved confidence in the government sector. He claims that when Telangana was founded in 2014, there were around 52,000 students enrolled in government colleges. It rose to 87,000 last year with no cost and free books. However, so far this year, 1,05,600 admissions have been made — a roughly 20,000 rise in admissions. Surprisingly, admissions to the combined State GJCs fell by 10% year on year. Anyway, it seems that private colleges are losing their admissions where parents are preferring government colleges due to high fees.