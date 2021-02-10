Telangana Govt Approves Construction Of More Lift Irrigation Schemes In Nalgonda

Nalgonda: The State government, on Saturday 6th February, accorded administrative sanction of `1,217.71 crores for the various lift irrigation projects in the erstwhile Nalgonda district. Rs 1,218 crore allotted for irrigation schemes in Nalgonda.

The State government has given administrative approval for the construction of five more lift irrigation schemes in Nalgonda district with an estimated cost of ₹585 crores.

Chief Minister's Office said that Rao met with the combined Nalgonda district public representatives on Friday, 5th February in Pragati Bhavan here to discuss the irrigation sector in Nalgonda district.

In the orders issued on Tuesday, the Irrigation Department has given its nod for the lift irrigation schemes at Pogilla on Krishna river in Chandampet Mandal (₹25.64 cr.), Kambalapally (₹202.15 cr.), Amba Bhavani (₹184.56 cr.) and Peddagattu (₹82.73 cr.) on the foreshores of Nagarjunasagar reservoir in Chandampet, Neredugumma and P.A.Pally Mandals and at Angadipeta (₹90.96 cr.) on the foreshores of Akkampalli Balancing Reservoir in P.A.Pally Mandal.

Besides, the government has also issued orders for the formation of separate pressure main for upland ayacut of R-9 lift irrigation scheme on Nagarjunasagar Left Canal at Barkathgudem in Munagala Mandal of Suryapet district with the cost of ₹8.45 crore.

The Chief Minister also decided to lay the foundation stone for the lift irrigation schemes on February 10 at Nellikallu. He will also address a TRS Party public meeting to be held at Halia on February 10 at 2.00 pm (Today).