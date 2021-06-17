Telangana Govt’s Special App DEET For Unemployed Youth

Telangana Government has decided to take government services closer to people using advanced technology such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and blockchain technology. So it has launched the Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) app, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive government job alerts, get walk-in-interview alerts, know about recruitment drives and get career advice on a daily basis.

DEET is operated and powered by Workruit. DEET and Workruit have more than 4,65,000+ active vacancies available today. The IT department hopes that this will be a good platform for job seekers and job creation companies to connect which increases job opportunities.

The DEET has collaborated with Equifax, the multinational consumer credit reporting agency, to streamline the process of employment verification and strengthen its authenticity. This collaboration with the DEET app will open gates for swift employment and ID verification of employees in a secure and confidential manner, easing out the tedious process of hiring.

Job seekers can look for government job alerts & private job alerts in the broadcast section of the DEET application present in the left sidebar. Jobseekers can also view walk-in alerts for private jobs and can contact the companies and attend interviews. For more details, visit www.tsdeet.com.