Telangana Government Lifts Restrictions On LRS, BRS, BPS

HYDERABAD: The State government on Tuesday issued orders clarifying that there was no restriction on registration of open plots in authorised layouts or those regularised under earlier Land Regularisation Schemes (LRS). The orders also stated that there would be no restriction on buildings or structures covered under earlier Building Penalisation Schemes (BPS) or Building Regularisation Schemes (BRS) while relaxing its conditions.

The clarification partially modifies instructions issued earlier amid confusion over the registration of such properties in the wake of the LRS being implemented by the State government. Further, registrations can be taken up in respect of open plots or structures if the properties have been obtained by the present owner through a valid registered document earlier.

However, no new plot being brought for registration for the first time (sold by the developers for the first time) should be registered unless it has been approved by the competent authority or it is located in authorised layout, the order has said.

Former Minister and Congress MP fromBhongir Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday demanded that the State government cancel the LRS keeping in view the problems being faced by the people.In statement he said that on behalf of the people of the State he had filed a PIL in the High Court to withdraw the LRS scheme proposed by the Telangana Government. He said that the Congress would put an end to the dictatorial rule of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and fight until the LRS scheme is withdrawn permanently. He also said that the Congress would conduct protests and stage dharnas against the TRS Government's decisions and put an end to his rule. He criticised the Government for adopting new registrations and then cancelling them in the end and reverting to the old method. ''These decisions have people of the state in utmost difficulties, since the past three months,'' he stated. KCR also spoke about regulated agriculture as per his terms and now that was also withdrawn... people are frustrated by these decisions you make, he stated in the release.