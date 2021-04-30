Telangana Government To Continue Night Curfew?

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will notify the High Court that the night curfew will continue. Today is the last day of the night curfew.

The government will present its decision on corona preventive measures and sanctions to the High Court today.

Attorney General BS Prasad told the court that the Chief Secretary will consult with collectors and officials and make a decision.

At 2.30 p.m., the government will notify the court of its decision. After 2.30 p.m., a hearing on the corona situation in the state will be held in the High Court.

The High court had earlier ordered advocate general B.S Prasad to notify it of the government's decision by Friday (April 30th) morning.

Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijay Sen Reddy of the Telangana High Court formed a division bench to find out what the state government plans to do once the night curfew is lifted on Friday (April 30th).

The court had previously asked, but Prasad told the court on Thursday (April 29th) that the chief secretary would meet with district collectors and others on Friday (April 30th) morning. Following that, based on the information collected during the conference, a decision will be made.

The Union Home Ministry had asked the State government to enforce local restrictions and introduce strict containment measures to flatten the Covid-19 curve and the court wanted to know what the government's decision was.

“We are not compelling or recommending the State to go for this or that, in view of Centre’s advice. But everyone should know about the decision at least one day before. Do you feel there would be radical changes in one day”, the Chief Justice asked Prasad.

The bench also asked why Covid tests have been reduced since April 26th.

“Your data and media reports only say that tests had come down by 10,000 on April 27th compared to the earlier day and on April 28th, it was down by 8,000 tests. We are not relying on media or any other third-party reports. Your report only says that tests have come down to around 80,000 from one lakh. Automatically, when tests are lowered, the infected cases will also come down correspondingly. It is nothing but wrapping up data,” the court said. The court instructed the government to be open and aware of the situation.

As per the High Court hearing, the Telangana Government has announced that the night curfew will continue till the 8th of May.