Telangana Girl Sreeja Akula Wins First Ever Women's National Championship

Minister KTR congratulated Sreeja Akula, Table tennis player for winning the first ever Womens National Championship from the state of Telangana. Minister also congratulated coach Somnath Ghosh who is brought on deputation to Government of Telangana for promoting the sport.

Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Chief Relations Officer Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri and Secretary of Telangana State Table Tennis Association, Prakash Raju were present.

Sreeja will be representing India in the upcoming Commonwealth games in Birmingham, UK and Minister KTR assured all the support for Somnath Ghosh and Sreeja for travel, equipment and provinding the necessary sponsorship support.