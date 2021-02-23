Telangana First State To Provide Drinking Water Connectivity To All Government Schools

Hyderabad: Telangana, has been declared by the Union government as the first State to provide drinking water connectivity to all government schools, residential schools, and Anganwadi centers. Union Jal Shakthi MInistry’s announcement that Telangana was the first State to achieve cent percent drinking water connectivity to all households in the State.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 100-day plan last year marking the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with the aim to provide drinking water connections to all government schools, Anganwadi centres, and residential schools across the country. The Centre concentrated on the drinking water programme in school-children getting exposed to contaminated water and also due to the need to wash their hands frequently to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

While Telangana was the first State to achieve 100 percent tap water connectivity in schools, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Haryana followed within the stipulated time. The other States and Union Territories, who couldn’t meet the January 9 deadline, needed more time to implement the project, following which the Union government extended the 100-day plan till March 31.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao credited Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao who held the Panchayat Raj portfolio earlier, for the success of the project. He said the Mission Bhagiratha scheme, which has already bagged many awards and rewards, was a major achievement for the State.

“Telangana made history by giving tap connections, providing fluoride-free drinking water to every household in the State. It was possible only due to the idea, foresight, initiative, and courage of Chandrashekhar Rao,” he said and appealed to the Union government to provide funds for Mission Bhagiratha since it deserved financial assistance besides the awards and accolades it had won.