Telangana to End Poppy Cultivation, Control Drug Abuse on War Footing: KCR

According to the orders of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, it is believed that the police and excise officials are instructed to end the poppy cultivation in the state.

Chief Minister KCR held a high-level meeting with the officials in Pragathi Bhavan, Hyderabad. In the meeting, K Chandrasekhar Rao referred to the drug abuse happening in the state. He further said that there is an immediate need to wage war against the drug menace.

CM then instructed the authorities to prepare a comprehensive plan to end poppy cultivation in the state in order to control the drug abuse by the state’s youth.

Poppy seeds are basically one of the spices used in the preparation of Indian food.

