Telangana Electricity Board Averts Chinese Hackers' Cyber Attack 

The hackers or the hacking organizations that are based off in China have been posing a threat to security. The cyber attacks have increased in the past few months and now the latest target was the Telangana electricity board.

There was an attempt to hack the Telangana State Electricity department on Tuesday. According to the reports, this was an attempt by Chinese hackers. Although the attempt was not completely successful, it did leave a few sub-stations affected.

According to the report by the Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-In), a Chinese hacker group was trying to hack into the Telangana State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) and TS Transco and communicate with the systems.

To ensure that such an attempt does not lead to major problems next time, the board was advised to take precautionary measures. The security breach on the power system cannot happen.

Speaking on what security measures were taken, Transco Chairman and Managing Director D. Prabhakar Rao said that the server internet protocols (IPs) were blocked as of now and also certain functions were disabled for the time being.

Along with the above measures, also the login details of the Telangana State SLDC users were changed. All the users of the SLDC website had to change their login credentials. MD Rao also added that they took all the necessary measures to ensure that there is no security breach. Our systems are well protected and anyone targeting it is going to fail.

The department is currently on high alert and is keeping a lookout for any suspicious activities. CERT-In and Central Electricity Authority (CEA) are keeping the Telangana Electricity department informed.

There have been a lot of attempts by Chinese hackers to breach the security of different departments in India. Earlier there was an alert as Chinese hackers were attempting to breach the security of vaccine manufacturers including Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech.