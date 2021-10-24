Telangana EAMCET Counselling Final Phase: Check Date

According to the Telangana government, the final phase of counselling for TS EAMCET 2021 is likely to be held during the last week of October for the qualified students willing to get admissions into engineering.

It is expected that first semester classes for selected engineering students will commence from November 15. Against this backdrop, the TS EAMCET 2021 Committee is going to issue a detailed schedule in the coming two days.

"We are waiting for the conclusion of one or two rounds of admissions counselling in the NITs (National Institute of Technology), IITs (Indian Institute of Technology) and IIITs (Indian Institute of Information Technology)," said an official. The students who were not placed in those institutions can participate in the TS EAMCET counselling.

He further said that out of 78,270 seats in the convenor quota available in the first phase of engineering admissions, 61,169 seats were allocated while 46,322 were finalised by the students.

In this academic year, seats in emerging technologies were in demand. It is reported that out of the 583 seats available in the Artificial Intelligence and Data Science course, 540 were allotted, whereas 408 were confirmed by the students. In the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Course, out of the 295 seats allotted, 237 of the seats were confirmed by the students.