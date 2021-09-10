Telangana: Don't Force Students to Pay Fees, Says Education Dept

The Telangana Education Department has instructed the management of private and corporate schools in the state not to forbid the students over non-payment of fees, new uniforms or lack of books. The education department further said in a notification letter that the students should not be forced to attend physical classes.

The notification stated that the school assembly in the morning, sports games and group activities should not be conducted in the school. Education department instructed that the school students should be made aware of the preventive measures to keep themselves safe from Covid-19.

The State government directed the schools’ management to continue online classes for those students who wanted to study through online. It further said them not to increase the fees for the current academic year.

The notification asked the management to ensure that the students are not sharing their belongings, food with any other student and told them to immediately refer to the primary health care centre if the students witness any symptoms of Covid-19 like fever, cough, cold etc.