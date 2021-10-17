Telangana: Dasara Liquor Sales Rake In Astronomical Revenue

It seems like Telangana people have enjoyed the Dussehra festival by partying during family gatherings. We all know that Dussehra is the big festival for the people in Telangana. They celebrate Bathukamma for 9 days and Dasara on the day of the festival.

As Telangana is resulting in a decline in the spread of Coronavirus, the people in the state had visited their family members on Dussehra which increased the sale of liquor in the past few days.

Reports claim that the state had witnessed a steep rise in the sale of liquor on October 15. It is expected that over Rs 150 crore worth of liquor was sold across Telangana. As per the excise department, beer sales increased 53 per cent in the last few days.

The reason behind liquor sales increasing is the festival is followed by the weekend. Sources say that the liquor sales are booming after one year According to a report, the liquor sale was higher in May 2021 during the lockdown than last Dasara season which is considered as the peak month for the liquor sale.